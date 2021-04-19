Payer, Returpack to digitise payouts in national recycling scheme

Returpack is the company that facilitates over 2 billion deposits of recyclable PET bottles and cans in Sweden through a network of reverse vending machines. The digital solution, based on Payer’s API payments platform, is now being rolled out across Sweden. Returpack has since the 1980’s been the company that is managing the national deposit return scheme in Sweden. Over 2 billion containers are recycled through Returpack each year.
The system works effectively so that the deposit is added to the price when a consumer purchases a single-use drinks container in retail. The deposit is returned to the customer at the point of collection through a reverse vending machine. Traditionally the consumer obtains a physical voucher that is printed from the machine which can then be used for purchases in retail.
88% of bottles and cans sold in Sweden are recycled through this scheme. Returpack are constantly simplifying and making the system more accessible for the consumer. To pay back the deposit in other ways than the traditional paper voucher is one of the areas of improvements. The digital transfer directly to the consumer’s bank account is an easy solution that also follows the digitalisation trend in the society.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions