News

PagoFX launches offerings for sole traders in UK

Thursday 18 June 2020 13:45 CET | News

Santander’s cross-border remittance service, PagoFX, has opened its international payment service for business purposes in the UK.

This service is now available to approximately 3.5 million sole traders in the UK. It is available on any device through PagoFX.com. Users can sign up and initiate fund transfers after a verification process. It already has a mobile app.

PagoFx has added eight new currencies from the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe including Israel, Turkey, Romania, Croatia. According to Verdict, PagoFX will soon offer its services to small and medium-sized companies as well.


