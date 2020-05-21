Sections
News

Online broker All of Us Financial is live

Thursday 21 May 2020 14:04 CET | News

All of Us, an online broker, has announced its trading platform is officially live via the All of Us website or app on iOS and Android.

The mobile- and web-based trading platform aims to support investors’ trading activities. All of Us initially announced its waitlist in September 2019 and the company has been onboarding traders since April 2020. So far, the platform has raised USD 3.5 million USD in early seed money from founders, institutional, and angel investors.

The platform assists investors to connect with one another to refine their portfolio strategy. Furthermore, the platform offers social features, which enable investors to create communities to refine portfolio strategies, share trading ideas, and gain market knowledge together, according to the official press release.

All of Us Financial, via its wholly owned broker-dealer subsidiary All of Us Securities (member FINRA/SIPC), was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Keywords: All of Us, online broker, trading, financial services, US, funding, product launch
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
