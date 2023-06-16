One World Rental partners with Square Payment Systems

This strategic alliance marks an important milestone for One World Rental and Square, as it expands its operations into Spain and provides seamless payment systems for one of Europe’s festivals, Primavera. With over 650 Payment terminals provided, this was one of the biggest Square point-of-sale deployments in a single festival in Europe.
Primavera Festival attracts music enthusiasts from around the globe. As one of Europe’s biggest festivals, Primavera showcases a wide array of artists across multiple stages, creating experiences for attendees. To support this grand event, One World Rental has collaborated with Square Payment Systems to ensure a frictionless and secure payment experience for festival-goers.
The partnership with Square Payment Systems solidifies One World rental’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction by integrating state-of-the-art payment solutions into its comprehensive suite of event technology services.
Commenting on the partnership, officials from One World Rental said they are happy to grow their international partnership with Square Payment Systems as they expand their presence in Spain and extend their services to one of Europe’s popular festivals, Primavera. This collaboration aligns with their mission to provide IT solutions and seamless payment experiences to their valued.
The integration of Square’s advanced payment systems into One World Rental’s technology offerings will enable festival attendees to enjoy quick, secure, and hassle-free transactions. By combining their expertise, One World Rental and Square Payment Systems aim to set a new standard for payment solutions within the festival and live events industry.
