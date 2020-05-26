Sections
News

Ohana to launch its e-wallet

Tuesday 26 May 2020 11:49 CET | News

Argentina-based fintech Ohana has announced the launch of its first product, an e-wallet which allows users to pay services, taxes, send funds and make QR payments—all at no cost. 

According to Contxto, the startup expects to launch its e-wallet in August 2020. In the meantime, users can register on the website to get updates regarding this topic.

Ohana closed an equity round for an undisclosed amount in December 2019, with the participation of investors Chimpay and Grupo Huentala Inversiones (HIH). The fintech used these funds to bring together its team and is currently working on developing its e-wallet.


More: Link


Keywords: Ohana, e-wallet, Argentina, fintech, payments, startups, Chimpay, Grupo Huentala Inversiones, HIH
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Argentina
