OCR Labs featured in FedNowSM Service Provider Showcase

OCR Labs has been featured in the Federal Reserve’s FedNow Service Provider Showcase, an online resource that connects FIs looking to adopt and innovate the FedNow Service.
OCR Labs plans to offer instant payment services to organisations that are adopting the FedNow Service.
OCR Labs is a player leader in Remote Identity Validation Technology. Its RIVT capabilities enable the secure flow of instant payments for financial institutions, businesses, and individuals. Based on enterprise-class artificial intelligence, the company’s fully automated platform verifies the identity of users in seconds so that all FedNow participants can safely send and receive funds in real time, around the clock, every day of the year.
Officials from OCR Labs said that they’re thrilled to be part of the FedNow Service Provider Showcase and look forward to helping other organisations implement instant payments. With their solutions, financial institutions, businesses, and consumers will be able to access the speed, convenience, and other benefits the FedNow Service will provide when it launches in 2023.
In a statement, representatives from the Federal Reserve Bank stated that they appreciate the commitment of OCR Labs to enabling FedNow adoption and participating in the showcase. The time is now for organisations to identify and connect with partners they’ll need to build the end-to-end solutions the market is demanding.
OCR Labs Global helps businesses to quickly scale globally. They fully-automated solution verifies new users in seconds with just their face and smartphone - in over 220 countries and territories with any ID document - without the burden of human intervention.
OCR Labs Global is trusted by startups, governments, and global enterprises including HSBC, Vodafone, BMW, Virgin Money, and ANZ for borderless and inclusive identity verification. Founded in Australia in 2018, OCR Labs Global is a Series B venture-backed company with headquarters in London and offices in North America, Asia, and Europe.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions