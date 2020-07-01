Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

O-CITY joins the Visa Ready for Transit Program

Wednesday 1 July 2020 13:52 CET | News

BPC’s smart city payment division, O-CITY, has joined the Visa Ready for Transit program for mass transit systems. 

Acceptance to the program means that O-CITY is a now certified partner and available to cities globally to accelerate their digital transformation. O-CITY enables tap-to-pay for travellers using their existing Visa card, a mobile phone, or a wearable device such as a smartwatch.

Visa Ready is bringing together all players in the ecosystem to drive the adoption of open-loop systems. For transport agencies, the adoption of an open-loop system frees them from the hassle of building and maintaining a payment system, allowing them to focus on offering the traveller experience as travellers can pay with the mobile phone or card they already have. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: O-CITY, Visa, Visa Ready for Transit Program, contactless, payments, digital, tap-to-pay, cards
Categories: Securing Transactions | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like