News

Nuvei acquires Paymentez

Thursday 9 September 2021 12:42 CET | News

Nuvei, a Canada-based payment service provider, has acquired payments company Paymentez to expand in Latin America.

Founded in 2011, Paymentez provides payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions, including gateway, white-labeling, card acquiring and prepaid card options. Paymentez supports high-growth ecommerce verticals including online games, delivery platforms, mobility, transportation, sports, as well as other segments throughout Latin America.

With offices in Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Bogota, Guayaquil and Mexico City, Paymentez currently has 46 employees. As part of the acquisition, Paymentez CEO and cofounder, Juan F. Franco joins Nuvei as general manager, Latin America, responsible for leading the company’s commercial and operational expansion in the region.


Keywords: acquisition, payment processing, Nuvei
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Canada
