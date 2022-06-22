Nuula adds new personal loan search feature

The new feature allows small business owners and entrepreneurs that are smaller or earlier stage to search 30+ top lenders for personal loan offers from USD 5,000 to USD 250,000, powered by Even Financial, an embedded financial marketplace owned by MoneyLion.
Complementing the existing Term Loan product, designed for more mature businesses, Nuula has introduced this new feature to match the diverse capital needs of small business owners, especially sole proprietors, freelancers, and consultants. Nuula now allows borrowers to source multiple loan options and find a loan that fits their needs, including those who are just getting started.
Nuula's new loan search feature powered by Even matches small business owners with personalised loan offers in less than 60 seconds, based on the borrower's criteria and credit health. The new feature also allows small business owners to compare offers without impacting their credit score.
Nuula's all-in-one approach allows small businesses to access tools that provide real-time insight into the health of their business. Now, it also allows them access to a range of different financing options, such as personal loans, to help them access the capital needed to be successful at every stage of their business.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions