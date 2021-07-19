|
Numerica selects Scienaptic for AI credit decisioning

Monday 19 July 2021 14:59 CET | News

Numerica Credit Union has selected the global AI-powered credit decision platform provider Scienaptic to add to its overall credit decisioning solution.

The partnership will be a boost for several of Numerica’s lending products and services, including consumer and commercial underwriting, CLI for credit cards, preapprovals, best credit product recommendations for members and credit risk assessment for the institution’s treasury services.

With roots going back to 1937, Numerica Credit Union was initially founded to support railway workers and employees of other transportation systems and shippers. The institution offers a full line of financial products and services, including mortgages and business products to help their members and communities live well financially, as the press release says.


