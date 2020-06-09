Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NSD, TDCC sign a MoU for capital markets of Taiwan and Russia

Tuesday 9 June 2020 10:04 CET | News

The National Settlement Depository (NSD) and the Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation (TDCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The partnership between NSD and TDCC is aimed at forming a long-term cooperation that will support the process of implementing business innovations and will contribute to the development of the capital markets of Taiwan and Russia.

The parties have agreed to support constructive dialogue and cooperation in the field of electronic voting, the use of financial technologies, servicing investors, providing information services, training specialists of companies through joint seminars, as well as strengthening bilateral ties.

NSD actively develops cooperation with foreign central securities depositories, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of regional associations, according to the official press release.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: clearing, settlement, MoU, National Settlement Depository, NSD, Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation, TDCC
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Taiwan
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like