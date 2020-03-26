Sections
News

NPCI urges Indians to use digital payments

Thursday 26 March 2020 14:06 CET | News

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has urged Indians to use digital payments to reduce social contact, minimising the spread of COVID-19.

Through social media, NCPI has ran a campaign over the past few days encouraging people to make digital payments. It is also urging users to make UPI (unified payment interface) payments. 

The announcement comes while India is undergoing a country-wide lockdown.

UPI allows users to transfer money on a real-time basis, across multiple bank accounts. In addition, the organisation has ensured that more and more vendors of essential services are on the digital platforms.


