|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nium partners with Krungthai Bank

Thursday 16 December 2021 11:57 CET | News

Nium and Thailand-based Krungthai Bank (Krungthai) have partnered to improve global transfer offerings for both corporate and individual Krungthai customers across Thailand. 

Through this partnership, Krungthai will leverage Nium’s payment rails to improve the cross-border payments experience for Krungthai customers. Krungthai customers can now make international transfers in seven main global currencies – USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, HKD, and SGD.

Krungthai customers can also benefit from cheaper rates when choosing to transfer from ‘Krungthai Inter Wallet’, a foreign currency e-wallet currently exclusively offered by Krungthai Bank, within the Krungthai Next mobile application. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, partnership, fintech , Nium, cross-border payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Thailand
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like