Nexi, Global Blue implement payment solutions on Oracle

Wednesday 28 September 2022 12:43 CET | News

Paytech Nexi and Global Blue have teamed up to provide Nexi’s payment solution to the hospitality, restaurant, and retail industry on Oracle.

 

The partnership between the Italy-based fintech and the technology company in tax-free shopping is aimed at integrating Nexi’s payment solution into already existing Property Management Systems (PMS) and Point of Sale (POS) software platforms and offering a frictionless omnichannel payment experience for the hospitality, restaurants, and retail businesses on Oracle platforms. Strengthening a long-term relationship on DCC (Dynamic Currency Conversion service), the partnership enables Nexi’s merchants across the 25 countries it operates in, to accept payments across Oracle’s suite of products due to Global Blue’s certified gold-level payment integration partner status with Oracle. 

This integration helps hotels, restaurants, and retailers using Oracle OPERA Cloud Property Management, Simphony Point of Sale, and Oracle Retail XStore Point-of-Service simplify operating procedures and reduce time and effort for both Front Desk and Back Office staff.

On the merchants’ side, the integration helps set an omnichannel experience, while resorting to Nexi’s combination of European scale and local expertise.

The customer experience is more secure, being compliant with the security standards of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and end-to-end tokenisation for card data secure storage.

Nexi company representatives have stated in their press release that the newly announced partnership with Global Blues will help reinforce their capabilities of offering merchants and corporates a combination of both European scale and customer proximity. Their omnichannel acceptance solutions are planned to be extended to continue providing new user experiences for consumers and new business opportunities for merchants, having as a focal point the aforementioned industries: hotels, hospitality, and retail.

About Nexi and Global Blue

Having a wide portfolio of products, ecommerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides support for the digital economy and payment ecosystem globally. Nexi’s technological platform allows the company to operate in the following market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments, and Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions, offering business solutions that simplify payments and serve their customers, while also helping them expand.

Global Blue is a technology company in tax-free shopping, strategic technology, and payments partner that helps retailers improve their performance and shoppers have a better experience.

Global Blue offers solutions in three fields:

  • Tax Free Shopping: helping retailers at more than 300,000 points of sale to manage 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions a year, through means of its fully integrated in-house technology platform. 

  • Payments services: providing a full suite of foreign exchange and payments’ technology solutions that help acquirers, hotels and retailers offer value-added services and improve the customer experience.

  • Complementary RetailTech: offering new technology solutions to retailers, including digital receipts and ecommerce returns, that can be easily integrated with their core systems and allow the optimisation and digitalisation of their process thought the omnichannel customer journey, be that in-store or online.


More: Link


