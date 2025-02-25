Subscribe
News

Nexi Germany partners with Computop to become a Wero acquirer

Tuesday 25 February 2025 14:27 CET | News

Nexi Germany has signed a contract with EPI, allowing it to connect merchants and service providers for Wero acceptance as a licensed payment service provider

Nexi is a European PayTech listed on Euronext Milan, dedicated to promoting a cashless economy. It provides products and ecommerce expertise through merchant, issuing, and digital solutions. By investing in technology, Nexi aims to simplify payments, transforming how people pay, and businesses accept payments, while fostering growth and closer relationships in high-growth markets.

Nexi Germany announced its plans to connect its first merchants in the third quarter of this year, shortly after the mid-year launch of Wero in German ecommerce. In partnership with Computop, Nexi will support merchants to use the new European digital wallet payment method, starting with ecommerce and later expanding to physical retail locations. As a gateway provider, Computop will provide all necessary technical interfaces to the Wero operator, EPI.

Representatives from Nexi DACH highlighted that the Wero payment system enables account-to-account transfers, showcasing Nexi's focus on straightforward, scalable, and pan-European solutions. Wero integrates into current ecommerce processes, providing a pricing model, real-time payments, and international accessibility. 

Nexi partners with Computop to become a Wero acquirer

 

Wero will debut in physical retail locations in 2026

Wero has launched in Belgium, France, and Germany, with plans to expand into the Netherlands and other European countries in the coming years. Currently, Wero facilitates payments between individuals (P2P). Integration into ecommerce is set to occur by mid-2025, followed by the payment feature for smaller merchants (P2Pro) at the end of 2025. Wero will debut in physical retail locations in 2026.


