Nexi announces acquisition of merchant acquiring businesses

Nexi will also buy the full ownership in Numera Sistemi e Informatica from Banco di Sardegna, subject to the prior carve‐out from Numera of business activities not related to POS management and support. The consideration for the transaction is equal to EUR 318 million, plus a potential deferred component up to EUR 66 million subject to the achievement of certain economic and qualitative targets.
In 2021, the merchant acquiring business generated a total value of transactions of approximately EUR 13 billion through a network of more than 110,000 merchants and approximately 150,000 POS, according to the press release.
The transaction strengthens the relationship between Nexi and its long‐term partner BPER, which will be able to adopt the technological solutions and the services developed by Nexi while maintaining an economic exposure to the business itself for the entire duration of the agreement.
The closing of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2022 and is subject to the necessary authorisations from the competent authorities.
