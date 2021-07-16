|
NetBank partners with Filipino alternative lenders

Friday 16 July 2021

NetBank, a Banking-as-a-Service platform operating through a bank licence, is working with three alternative lenders: Global Mobility Services (GMS), New Cross Credit Gate (Uploan), and Inclusive Financial Technologies (Blend PH).

The arrangement allows the alternative lenders to expand without the need to raise additional funds.

Before launching these services, NetBank has ensured that it fully understands the risks involved. For example, NetBank and Blend PH collaborated with both the Franchisors and the Franchisees, allowing a full assessment of the lending risks and opportunities.

NetBank will continue to expand its program of partnership with Filipino alternative lenders and expects to sign-up several new partners by the end of 2021. 


Keywords: BaaS, partnership, banking licence
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Philippines
