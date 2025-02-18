Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Nepal's Khalti and IME Pay sign MoU for merger

Tuesday 18 February 2025 11:57 CET | News

Nepalese fintech companies Khalti and IME Pay have signed an MoU in order to merge, as the new company is considering the names IME Khalt or Khalti Pay.

Following this announcement, the merging process is facilitated by the regulatory framework that was established by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), which amended the Transaction and Settlement Bylaw in 2077 in order to allow digital wallet mergers under certain conditions.

Khalti and IME Pay are reported to take first advantage of this regulatory change. In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

Nepal’s Khalti and IME Pay sign MoU for merger

More information on Khalti and IME Pay’s MoU 

IME Digital represents a part of the IME Group and it launched its mobile money service ‘IME pay’ as part of its digital financial services initiative in 2017. At the same time, the company was licensed in order to provide customers with the possibility to access secure and efficient digital payment solutions. Khalti is a Nepal-based digital wallet and payment gateway that was designed in order to offer its partners and clients a more secure and efficient way to make transactions in the region. 

Through this initiative, the merged company is expected to focus on optimising the overall customer experience, as well as accelerate its development process in an ever-evolving market. Furthermore, the leadership structure, including the board of directors and CEO, has been finalised, while the overall financial details and share distribution are still under discussion.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , ecommerce, digital wallet, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Khalti
Countries: Nepal
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Khalti

|
Discover all the Company news on Khalti and other articles related to Khalti in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like