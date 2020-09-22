Neo launches multi-currency account for SMEs

Currently, treasurers, CFOs and finance professionals are hampered by the need to navigate multiple accounts with different bank providers – many of which operate in silos – meaning that they are unable to monitor their cash flow, payments and currency exposure effectively.
Neo’s multi-currency account provides users with fully registered International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) from which they can complete payments in over 30 currencies. While traditional banks often take weeks or even months to set up multi-currency business accounts, a client can be up and running on Neo within 48 hours, even while working remotely.
The new service delivers features to SMEs that have only been previously available primarily to the largest multi-national companies. For example, it allows corporate treasurers to freely navigate between different currency-denominated accounts through a single dashboard, with access to real-time cash management, personalised data and detailed analytics. It also offers FX execution capabilities for spot, forwards, swaps and options in up to 80 currencies for hedging and risk management purposes.
Another key feature of Neo’s multi-currency accounts is its low fees. Treasurers are accustomed to paying sizeable commissions and rates that are significantly higher than interbank rates. Neo charges average trading fees between 0.05% and 0.25%. This compares to a typical rate of 1% to 3% charged by many banks.
The platform incorporates advanced security features such as four-eyes checks, tailored permissions for an unlimited number of users and a full log trail of actions.
