Native American Bank expands digital presence with Jack Henry & Associates

Friday 9 October 2020 14:32 CET | News

US-based Native American Bank has partnered with PSP Jack Henry & Associates to expand its digital presence and services.

The new facilities will enable Native American Bank to reach those communities previously underserved by their products. New services will include payment processing, account opening and a mobile app for employees who will be able to access branch banking facilities. Jack Henry & Associates is a technology company and payment processing services provider for the financial services industry.

he collaboration will allow Native American Bank to gain access to technology needed to make banking more accessible for its customers. Native American Bank recently opened a new branch in Denver which offers self-service stations. The mobile app was a progression of that.


Keywords: Native American Bank, Jack Henry & Associates, PSP, financial inclusion, payment processing, digitalisation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
