|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

National Australia Bank temporarily closes its branches

Wednesday 18 November 2020 13:59 CET | News

National Australia Bank said on 18 November 2020 it had temporarily closed all its branches and attached offices due to a physical security threat but did not give further details.

According to Reuters, Australia’s lender said it was working with police and is inspecting all its branches and commercial offices to make sure they are safe to return to. Queensland police told The Australian newspaper that several NAB branches in the state reported bomb threats. NAB has over 600 branches across Australia.

Regarding when the branches will be deemed safe, official representatives stated that they will advise their colleagues located in each of the banks when they can return, and locations will be progressively reopened to customers. The bank’s internet and mobile banking are still working as usual.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: National Australia Bank, banks, threat, lender, banking safety
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like