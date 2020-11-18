National Australia Bank temporarily closes its branches

According to Reuters, Australia’s lender said it was working with police and is inspecting all its branches and commercial offices to make sure they are safe to return to. Queensland police told The Australian newspaper that several NAB branches in the state reported bomb threats. NAB has over 600 branches across Australia.
Regarding when the branches will be deemed safe, official representatives stated that they will advise their colleagues located in each of the banks when they can return, and locations will be progressively reopened to customers. The bank’s internet and mobile banking are still working as usual.
