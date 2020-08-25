Sections
News

MVP Financial Services partners Vita Lansworth as authorised reseller

Tuesday 25 August 2020 12:44 CET | News

MVP Financial Services (MVP) has partnered with Vita Lansworth, an entity of Lansworth Enterprise Solutions, as an authorized reseller. 

MVP Financial Services (MVP) is an eco-friendly provider of ATMs, self-service, and branch transformation products and services for banks and credit unions. This partnership will allow MVP to provide its financial institution partners with branch transformation products such as teller cash recyclers, self-service coin recyclers and dispensers, and instant issuance cards.

Working with Vita Lansworth will allow MVP to offer banks and credit unions products designed to save employee time and increase account holder satisfaction, according to the official press release. 

