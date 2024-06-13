Muse joins forces with Xero and Allianz Trade

UK-based financial technology company Muse Finance has announced the launch of musePay, the firm’s BNPL integration with Xero, supported by Allianz Trade.
Simplified payment processing with businesses being able to provide musePay’s BNPL option to customers when raising an invoice with Xero;
Risk management via Allianz Trade, which is set to offer credit insurance for receivables, with musePay delivering increased security and protection against financial risks for businesses and customers;
Real-time reporting and financial data within Xero, allowing businesses to optimise cash flow management and make informed decisions;
Customisable options, as musePay plans can be tailored to a business's specific requirements and needs;
Customer support from both Muse Finance and Allianz Trade.
