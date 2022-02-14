|
Moody's Analytics offers lending solution for commercial real estate

Monday 14 February 2022 14:35 CET | News

Moody’s Analytics has announced the launch of CreditLens, an integrated lending solution designed to support the workflow of commercial real estate.

This solution integrates property, market, submarket, and economic data into the Moody’s Analytics credit lifecycle management platform, CreditLens, enabling collaboration among the CRE lending team. Beyond the initial integration of property and market data, CreditLens CRE will leverage datasets from across Moody’s to embed Know Your Customer capabilities and climate risk scores into the commercial real estate loan cycle.

Company officials stated that the new solution embeds market data side by side with cashflow and risk rating activities, optimising the lending decision-making process for their customers. Their capabilities makes them positioned to deliver a fully integrated approach to commercial real estate decision-making. Moody claims they can reduce cycle times anywhere from 30 to 40%, potentially lowering costs and bringing more efficiency to the CRE lending process.


