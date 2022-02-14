Moody's Analytics offers lending solution for commercial real estate

This solution integrates property, market, submarket, and economic data into the Moody’s Analytics credit lifecycle management platform, CreditLens, enabling collaboration among the CRE lending team. Beyond the initial integration of property and market data, CreditLens CRE will leverage datasets from across Moody’s to embed Know Your Customer capabilities and climate risk scores into the commercial real estate loan cycle.
Company officials stated that the new solution embeds market data side by side with cashflow and risk rating activities, optimising the lending decision-making process for their customers. Their capabilities makes them positioned to deliver a fully integrated approach to commercial real estate decision-making. Moody claims they can reduce cycle times anywhere from 30 to 40%, potentially lowering costs and bringing more efficiency to the CRE lending process.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions