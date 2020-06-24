Sections
MoneyGram partners with Global Money Express

Wednesday 24 June 2020 13:24 CET | News

MoneyGram has partnered with Global Money Express (GME), a money transfer and payment fintech companies in South Korea. 

The partnership enables GME customers to connect to the MoneyGram platform and distribution network in over 200 countries and territories. The integration will help consumers who send money from South Korea to China and South Asia.

According to PR Newswire, the integration with GME, combined with the partnership with E9Pay, represents a significant milestone for MoneyGram as the company strengthens its position in the South Korea P2P payments.


More: Link


Keywords: MoneyGram, partnership, fintech, Global Money Express, digital, GME, payments, South Korea, China, South Asia, E9Pay, P2P
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
