Moneygram, Lightnet to offer payout services in SEA area

Thursday 18 February 2021 13:03 CET | News

Sigapore-based blockchain firm Lightnet has announced its collaboration with MoneyGram, a provider of cross-border P2P payments and money transfers.

The integration and implementation of Lightnet’s technology with MoneyGram‘s money transfer services provides customers with a selection of payout services across South East Asia. This collaboration centres around Bridgenet, Lightnet’s first-layer solution, which connects Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) to MoneyGram’s money transfer services.

Lightnet says that the solution creates interoperability between existing banking rails and non-bank agent networks, while bridging the gap between different entities thereby enabling companies to deliver services to their users. Through this partnership, Lightnet’s wants to promote financial mobility and inclusivity for the unbanked and underbanked populations of Asia.


Keywords: Moneygram, Lightnet, partnership, p2p payments, blockchain, mto, unbanked, underbanked
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: South East Asia
