News

MoneyGram, Digital Financial Services sign remittance partnership

Monday 29 June 2020 13:28 CET | News

MoneyGram International has entered into a remittance partnership with Digital Financial Services, a joint venture of Etisalat and Noor Bank.

The partnership will enable eWallet users to make cross-border remittances to more than 200 countries and territories.

Owned by Digital Financial Services, eWallet is a licenced digital payment service in the UAE.
Customers with a valid Emirates ID and a UAE mobile number can open an eWallet account. The service allows users to send and receive money, make purchases, transfer funds to bank accounts and pay bills.

Unlike other apps, people who do not have a bank account can also avail eWallet service.


 


