Monese raises USD 90 mln in Series C funding round

Monday 20 September 2021 13:38 CET | News

Monese has raised around USD 90 million in a Series C funding round led by its newest partner Investec.

Along with leading the first stretch of its fundraise, Investec’s Private Company Fundraising (PCF) Team, are advising Monese on the second close of its Series C.

As part of the pair’s strategic partnership, Investec will adopt Monese’s new Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. The platform will improve Investec’s own banking offering and help launch a new business current account for private companies.


More: Link


Keywords: digital banking, banks, partnership, BaaS
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
