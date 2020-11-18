Modulr receives investment from PayPal Ventures

Modulr enables digital businesses and software platforms across lending, banking, fintech, travel, employment services and accounting to easily embed and build new payment products and services within their customer journey. With its full stack Payments as a Service API, it handles much of the complexities and regulatory overhead, so that its customers can focus on their value proposition.
Modulr is tapping into the massive business-to-business payments digitisation opportunity by working with platforms that serve small and medium-sized businesses.
In the last year, Modulr became a directly connected participant of the Bacs scheme, alongside direct participation in the Faster Payments scheme, enabling Modulr to settle and hold funds at the Bank of England. Modulr has further added direct access to Visa and Mastercard, as well as delivering new products including Payment Initiation and Confirmation of Payee. Modulr was most recently granted an electronic money license from the Central Bank of Ireland.
