Modulr opens offices in Netherlands

Wednesday 22 September 2021 10:19 CET | News

Modulr, a UK-based Payments-as-a-Service API platform for digital businesses, has opened offices in the Netherlands as the springboard for its EU expansion in 2022 and 2023.

Modulr is in the process of applying for an EMI licence from the Dutch Central Bank, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), while currently operating at a pan-European level by passporting its Irish EMI licence across the EU. Modulr is expanding its European team across a number of functions including product, compliance, and business development.

According to the official press release, the fintech is building its local Dutch team and has already begun hiring key team members in key continental European markets and will invest heavily in the region and product localisation.


