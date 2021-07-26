|
Mode launches payments and rewards solution on iOS

Monday 26 July 2021 15:16 CET | News

Mode has launched its payments and rewards solution on iOS devices in Public BETA.

The news will see iOS customers have access to the same features as Android customers, including payments and instant Bitcoin cashback. Mode customers will be able to try out the new app features via Mode's recently launched merchandise store, which has its payments solution integrated at checkout. 

Starting from the end of Q3 2021, all Mode customers will be able to start using Mode to shop at THG brands following its recent partnership announcement with THG.


