Mobey Forum forms Payment Expert Group to boost future digital financial services

The group will determine the implications and opportunities for banks’ business models as a result of new innovations including artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology and the internet of things.
The Payments Expert Group will also explore the relationship between broader consumer behaviour and digital payments trends. The Payments Expert Group enables members to address challenges in an open, commercially-neutral environment.
Mobey Forum connects industry thought leaders to identify commercial drivers for the development of better digital commerce. Mobey Forum’s members collaborate to analyse business strategies and technologies to create innovative, interoperable and competitive digital financial services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions