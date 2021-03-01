MishiPay partners with Instore Solutions for German expansion

Instore Solutions is now offering the solutions as part of its Smart Retail projects. The companies have entered into a strategic partnership to bring MishiPay's mobile self-checkout technology to retailers and customers in the DACH region. MishiPay aims to tackle long checkout waiting times and ensure contact between customers and employees is reduced as much as possible.
With the Mishipay app, the customer scans the items directly on the shelf, collects bonus points ‘on the go’, and checks their items out themselves. The Mishipay app can be linked with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) article surveillance to reduce the risk of theft to zero. The Mishipay app can be integrated into retail processes in a few weeks. The app can be used by all retailers and automatically logs via an intelligent geolocation function when they enter a respective store. This expansion should achieve a rapid ROI with an average deployment time of a few weeks.
