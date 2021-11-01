|
News

Microsoft set to roll out financial services cloud

Friday 8 October 2021 15:14 CET | News

Microsoft has announced it will launch a financial services-specific cloud offering on 1 November 2021, with Virgin Money UK becoming one of its early users.

Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services integrates cloud services across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, and is underpinned by an industry data model, with capabilities and customisation unique to the financial services industry. Virgin Money UK is part of a group that has partnered with Microsoft to preview the new offering and help inform future capabilities.

Microsoft has also lined up a host of service partners, including Accenture, Avtex, Capgemini, EY, KPMG, and independent software vendor partners like Finastra, VeriPark, and Zafin, who are joining the launch.


