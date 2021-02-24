|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Microsoft introduces clouds offering for the financial sector

Wednesday 3 March 2021 14:13 CET | News

Microsoft has announced it is beta-testing an industry-specific cloud offering for the financial sector.

The cloud fits the needs of banks and financial service providers and accelerates digital change taking into account industry-specific requirements. The Microsoft cloud for financial service providers includes Microsoft solutions, templates, APIs, and additional industry-specific standards with multi-layered security and compliance strategies. The goal is to help financial institutions advance the modernisation of their core systems, provide a comprehensive customer view, and make it easier to detect attempted fraud.

The new solution combines common data models, cross-cloud connectors, workflows, APIs, as well as industry-specific components with cloud services Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, as well as Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, Dynamics 365, and security solutions. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cloud services, cloud, product launch, financial services, API, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like