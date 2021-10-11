|
Microsoft and Abu Dhabi Investment Office launch GrowthX Accelerator in UAE

Monday 11 October 2021 15:18 CET | News

Microsoft, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), have launched the GrowthX Accelerator programme in the UAE to boost fintech startups. 

The first cohort consists of 15 startups including Spitch, Gener8, Fero, Urbantz, Getbee, OPLOG, Nym Card, Artiwise and more. Etihad Airways, Unilever, Flow, Akbank, KPMG and IKEA are the Corporate Engagement Partners in the first cohort. B2B startups will work with these partners directly for the duration of the programme, to ultimately co-create technology solutions that address the corporate partners’ challenges.

As part of a larger strategic partnership between ADIO and Microsoft, GrowthX is designed to bridge the gap between corporates and B2B startups across the Middle East and Africa. The 12-week programme empowers B2B startups with the technology, mentoring and market access they need to solve the corporate partners’ unique challenges and problem statements.


Keywords: Microsoft, startup, fintech, B2B payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Arab Emirates
