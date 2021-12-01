|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mercado Libre receives USD 375 mln in credit from Citi

Wednesday 1 December 2021 12:05 CET | News

LATAM’s biggest ecommerce platform Mercado Libre has borrowed USD 375 million from Citi Bank to expand its credit offer to SMEs, entrepreneurs, and consumers across Mexico and Brazil. 

The two-year financing line includes allocating USD 225 million to expand the credit vertical in Brazil and the rest for its operations in Mexico.

The company’s goal is to promote financial inclusion in the regions for customers and small entrepreneurs but its financing line, Mercado Credito remains available only in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Using Citi’s latest investment, Mercado Libre counts for a total credit line of over USD 625 million that can be used to finance third-party operations across Latin America. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, Citi, Mercado Libre, financial inclusion, expansion, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Mexico
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like