News

MatchMove, JustLogin partner for SMEs digitisation

Monday 29 June 2020 13:15 CET | News

Singapore-based BaaS platform MatchMove has partnered with HR cloud platform JustLogin to launch a payment solution for SMEs digitisation.

The solution encompasses an e-wallet with a prepaid card and remittance capabilities to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the region to digitise and enable their employees to adopt digital payments.

JustLogin provides a platform for enterprises to address all their HR needs, including payroll, benefits, productivity, and engagement. They have over 2,000 SMEs on their platform spread across Singapore, Hong Kong, and Myanmar, servicing more than 60,000 employees across the region. The platform is designed based on a modular management structure that enables SMEs to procure the modules they need.

Keywords: MatchMove, JustLogin, SMEs, digitisation, BaaS, HR cloud platform, payment solution, digitisation, e-wallet, prepaid card, remittance, digital payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Singapore
