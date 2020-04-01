Sections
News

Mastercard, vCita team up for ʼbusiness unusualʻ fintech solution

Tuesday 21 April 2020 14:22 CET | News

Israel-based management solution for SMEs vCita has partnered with Mastercard in Europe  to boost digital transformation for small businesses.

 

Dubbed Business Unusual, the platform will give companies a suite of tools that includes client management, billing, e-invoicing, online scheduling, and email marketing. The solution will leverage Mastercard’s European partner network to support its small business customer base with services “beyond traditional banking,” the companies said in a statement. The service is set to be offered for free to small and micro business owners for the first three months, according to the announcement.

The platform, or CRM (Customer Relationship Management), also includes a learning element where small business owners offer advice and tips on how to navigate these times and plan for the day after.


