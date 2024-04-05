Mastercard to increase credit and debit card fees

As per the information provided by the Merchants Payments Coalition, Mastercard intends to raise fees for credit and debit card transactions by over USD 250 million as of April 2024, with the move following the company’s agreement to minimise swipe fees charged to merchants to process credit card transactions. According to officials, even if credit card companies settled legal claims, nothing in the settlement limits the fees that go directly to them. Through this, they can continue to raise these fees and a solution for this would be for Congress to pass the Credit Card Competition Act and provide fair market competition to the payments industry.
