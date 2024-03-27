Visa, Mastercard announce US merchant settlement

As per the information detailed in the press release, the deal is set to decrease and cap the fees charged by Visa and Mastercard, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to collectively bargain for rates with the payment processor similarly to how large merchants do on their own.
Interchange rate minimisation, with payment networks decreasing the published and effective rate on S-issued consumer credit and commercial credit transactions at US merchant locations;
Five-year rate cap, with the agreement applying to all US-issued credit programs, including new products required to be accepted under the Mastercard brand. Through this, it aims to deliver merchants the certainty and visibility of their acceptance programs while assisting continued competition within the industry;
Improved methods to manage costs with simplified surcharging and discounting rules, while maintaining core consumer protections and transparency, replacing standards that were updated in 2012.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions