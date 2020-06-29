Sections
Mastercard supports digital bank EedenBull in APAC

Monday 29 June 2020

Mastercard and Norway-based EedenBull have extended their partnership from Europe to the Asia Pacific region to support the latter’s digital platform launch.

The platform is designed for banks and businesses to process spending and payments. Building on a partnership in Europe, the extended relationship with Mastercard will support the rollout of Eedenbull’s commercial cards platform to banks looking to enter the Asia Pacific business-to-business payments market. 

The new service provides commercial payments services, including EedenBull’s spend management platform Q Business that offers a solution to digitise the processing of checks and cash, according to fintechnews.sg.

