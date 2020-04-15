Sections
Mastercard supports Askari Bank to expand credit card issuance to Pakistan

Wednesday 15 April 2020 13:32 CET | News

Mastercard has signed with Askari Bank Pakistan an agreement for a multifaceted partnership to launch new products for a growing number of the Bank’s customers.

As part of the agreement, Mastercard will support Askari Bank to boost its product offering and expand its portfolio to reach more people across Pakistan. Moreover, it will help facilitate further growth for Askari Bank via increased credit card issuance to new segments.

Askari Bank is a commercial and retail bank in Pakistan and is owned by Fauji Foundation. It was founded on October 9, 1991, as a Public Limited Company. On June 21, 2013, the bank was acquired by Fauji Group.
