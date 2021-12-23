|
News

Mastercard, Schoolvoice partner to education sector payments across MENA

Thursday 23 December 2021 12:43 CET | News

Mastercard has partnered with Schoolvoice, a school-parents communication platform based in the UAE, to digitise the education experience for schools in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. 

The collaboration is aimed at simplifying communications and enable automated payments between parents and schools.

Any school can be onboarded in Schoolvoice platform allowing them to broadcast a variety of one-tap action messages to parents, such as sending payment requests, sharing school announcements, requesting parents’ approval, asking them to share documents, as well sharing various media files capturing students’ moments.

Furthermore, the platform allows a one-to-one chat feature between parents and teachers and. provides several modules aimed at motivating kids and encouraging their extracurricular and behavioural activities.


