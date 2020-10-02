|
Mastercard rolls out SMEs digital readiness diagnostic tool

Friday 2 October 2020 10:49 CET | News

Mastercard has announced the US launch of the Small Business Digital Readiness Diagnostic, a free online tool to help entrepreneurs go digital.

The new Diagnostic tool is an expansion of Mastercard’s Digital Doors curriculum, which helps to ensure businesses have the right tools to maximise their digital presence, according to the official press release. The solution gauges a business’ strengths and weaknesses across the digital space and generates customised recommendations to help owners meet the needs of today’s digital environment.

Beyond expanding a business’ reach, going digital allows business owners to play a bigger role in the customers’ journey. According to a Mastercard study, 76% of small businesses across North America say the pandemic prompted them to become more digital.

The Digital Readiness Diagnostic tool helps assess a business across six key dimensions, including overarching business strategy, management & operations, business growth and marketing, getting paid, making payments, and protecting your business including employees & customers.


Keywords: SMEs, digitalisation, business strategy, management, operations, business growth, marketing, payments, Mastercard
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
