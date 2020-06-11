Sections
News

Mastercard, Netcash roll out QR billing service for SMEs

Thursday 11 June 2020 11:51 CET | News

South Africa based PSP Netcash has partnered with Mastercard to introduce QR payments across its multi-channel billing platform.

The Mastercard partnership will enable merchants using Netcash’s solutions to accept card payments from select Masterpass-enabled digital wallets across various channels, including physical or digital invoices, e-commerce sites as well as at point of sale.

In terms of functionality, consumers can pay their bills by scanning the QR code with any Masterpass digital wallet, the scan-to-pay functionality in the Nedbank or FNB banking apps, or with Zapper, according to a statement.The consumer will then follow up by selecting the payment card they would like to use and enter their bank card’s ATM PIN or one-time-PIN number to authorise payment. Their account will be updated immediately.







Keywords: NetCash, Mastercard, ATM PIN, merchants, partnership, card payments, digital wallet, South Africa, Zapper, QR payments, billing platform, PSP
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: South Africa
