Mastercard launches new gen AI digital assistant capabilities

According to the announcement, the first tool introduced as part of this program is a digital assistant that streamlines the customer onboarding process, making it quicker and more efficient for customers to access new payment options.
Developed in partnership with Databricks, Mastercard's new AI capability is built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. The solution features a chat-based assistant interface and capabilities for source management and human-driven learning, enabling Mastercard’s knowledge agents to be continually trained on trusted internal data while adhering to Mastercard's AI and data governance standards. This approach eliminates the need for external vendor solutions, further simplifying operations.
