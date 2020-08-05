Sections
News

Mastercard, ANNA Money extend their partnership

Wednesday 5 August 2020 13:48 CET | News

Mastercard and ANNA Money have revealed an extended partnership that will support ANNA’s customers with new services.

ANNA is a mobile business account, Mastercard debit card, and virtual assistant rolled into one, aimed at startups, freelancers, and small businesses. ANNA (Absolutely No Nonsense Admin) was launched in 2018, and has worked with Mastercard since its inception.

ANNA has become an app that takes care of time-consuming financial admin, handling everything from invoicing to direct debits. Having recently added tax accounting, expense management tools, and connected bank accounts, ANNA has upgraded to a Premium Business Debit Mastercard.

The next chapter of ANNA’s evolution is for them to become a licensed EMI and Mastercard Principal member and resultantly a direct issuer, Fintech Finance reveals. This latest partnership with Mastercard helps position ANNA within the global ecosystem of financial institutions. 


Keywords: Mastercard, ANNA Money, partnership, debit card, invoicing, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
