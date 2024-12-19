Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mastercard and Boost to help SMEs in FMCG distribution

Thursday 19 December 2024 11:29 CET | News

Mastercard and Boost, a B2B commerce platform, have partnered to support SMEs in last-mile fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution networks.

 

This initiative targets micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by providing access to digital payment options, embedded credit, and integrated supply chain finance solutions. The collaboration aligns with Mastercard’s broader goal of integrating one billion people and 50 million MSMEs into the digital economy by 2025.

Initially, the partnership will focus on high-growth markets across Africa, including Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa. Small businesses play a critical role in economic development but often face significant barriers, such as limited access to financing and digitization.

 

Mastercard aims to address these challenges by equipping SMEs with digital tools that improve operational efficiency and financial inclusion. Representatives of Mastercard emphasized the importance of supporting SMEs to strengthen local economies and enable their success in an increasingly digital landscape.

The partnership will use Boost's digital commerce platform, which facilitates payment digitization and connects businesses to working capital solutions. Boost’s tools enable FMCG distributors and retailers, even in remote settings, to grow through increased end-to-end visibility, WhatsApp-based ordering solutions, and direct-to-retailer digital promotions.

SMEs still need help

Boost representatives highlighted how Mastercard’s involvement will scale Boost’s impact, driving growth and financial inclusion globally. SMEs represent over 90% of businesses worldwide and account for approximately 60-70% of employment, according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Despite their importance, SMEs face a financing gap of USD 5.7 trillion, limiting their growth potential. By combining Mastercard’s acceptance network with Boost’s innovative platform, this partnership seeks to bridge that gap and empower businesses to thrive.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SMEs, partnership, digital payments, embedded payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Boost, Mastercard
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Boost

|

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on Boost and other articles related to Boost in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like