Mastercard and Bizcuit partner to improve SME banking services

The partnership aims to enhance banks’ offerings for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by integrating Bizcuit’s technology into their platforms.
Through this collaboration, SME clients will be able to process invoices directly from their banking applications while ensuring automatic document delivery to their accounting systems.
According to the official press release, many SME entrepreneurs continue to experience inefficiencies in managing financial transactions and accounting processes. Mastercard and Bizcuit aim to address these challenges by advancing embedded financial solutions that integrate banking and accounting functions. The agreement marks a step forward in expanding Bizcuit’s services across Europe, with Dutch banks invited to explore potential collaborations through their Mastercard representatives.
Rabobank and de Volksbank are among the first financial institutions to adopt Bizcuit’s embedded services. The technology enables banks to integrate financial tools within their existing infrastructure without requiring extensive development. Bizcuit, which operates under a PSD2 licence and is regulated by the Dutch central bank (DNB), provides connectivity between all Dutch banks and commonly used accounting systems.
A representative from Bizcuit highlighted the inefficiencies still faced by entrepreneurs, such as manually entering financial data across multiple platforms. The representative noted that by synchronising accounting data with banking applications, tasks such as invoice payments and credit applications could be streamlined, reducing administrative burdens for SMEs.
Officials from Mastercard emphasised the growing role of Embedded Finance in providing SMEs with access to modern financial tools and supporting their ability to adapt to changing market conditions.
Bizcuit’s embedded services are designed to allow banks to offer financial solutions created for small businesses with minimal integration effort. Through Mastercard Strive, Bizcuit plans to extend its technology to a wider international network, expanding its reach among financial institutions and business clients.
